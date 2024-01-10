Disruptive Growth Solutions, led by David Spisak, is on a mission to guide auto dealerships in navigating and embracing the evolving client relationship model specific to electric vehicles(EVs).

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - In response to the ongoing transformation in the auto industry, Disruptive Growth Solutions has unveiled plans for a five-hour virtual event, "Disruptive Forces in Automotive Retail: How to Effectively Navigate the EV Transformation," scheduled for January 17th, 2024. The event aims to delve into how auto dealers can become fully prepared to optimize their EV-related results, minimize any potential net profit exposure, and deliver a great client experience. Featuring an incredible roster of automotive thought leaders, industry experts, and those at the forefront of the EV revolution, the event features panels covering every aspect of dealership operations and will deliver an unprecedented level of information that dealers can leverage to set the stage for a successful 2024. Its holistic approach sets the stage for the adoption of impactful sales, service, and customer experience strategies that, to this point, have been confusing at best and deficient at worst.





Amid industries' continual evolution marked by new entrants, shifts in demand, and seemingly constant disruption, Disruptive Growth Solutions is intent on assisting auto dealerships in mastering the transformation from a decades-old landscape of internal combustion engine models to the ever-increasing number of EV options, which is expected to double in the next year alone.







The industry transition introduces an unprecedented dealership learning curve and a challenge that demands attention. Effectively marketing, selling, and servicing electric vehicles requires a nuanced approach, which is inherently different from what has been experienced with gasoline-powered vehicles throughout the history of retail automotive. Disruptive Growth Solutions' Founder David Spisak's objective is to deliver transparency and a singular source of truth to combat the growing threat posed to retail automotive dealers and the customers they serve. To achieve this end goal, dealers must possess the highest level of EV-specific information and intelligence, and the Disruptive Forces event is fully prepared to deliver that to them.

For business inquiries about the upcoming event or any other matters, please contact David at david@disruptivegrowthsolutions.com or go to www.disruptiveforces.com.

Disruptive Growth Solutions virtual event series, titled Disruptive Forces in Automotive Retail, takes place on January 17th. It sheds light on the challenges dealerships face in adapting to a new customer service model for EVs. It reflects on sentiments offered by the Founder of Disruptive Growth Solutions, David Spisak, who aims to guide auto dealerships through this transition, as well as the many industry thought leaders and subject matter experts who will be speaking during the web-based event. To learn more about the industry's evolution and how Disruptive Growth Solutions addresses these changes, visit the company website or reserve a spot in the upcoming virtual event on January 17th.

Disruptive Forces in Automotive Retail: How to Effectively Navigate the EV Transformation

Contact Person: David Spisak

Get In Touch: david@disruptivegrowthsolutions.com

Event Website: https://web.cvent.com/event/

Website Link: https://disruptivegrowthsolutions.com

