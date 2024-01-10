

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced total delivery of 157 commercial flights in the fourth quarter. Out of which 110 were 737, twenty three were 787, fifteen were 767 and the remaining nine aircraft were 777.



In the Defence segment, the company delivered 19 AH-64 Apache and three new Apache.



The company said it deliver a total of 528 commercial flights in the full year 2023.



The company noted that it will provide detailed fourth-quarter financial results on January 31.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX