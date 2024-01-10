Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of METAFROMCO (FROMCO) on January 10, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the FROMCO/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

METAFROMCO (FROMCO) Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/193761_1bec74b264debb3c_001full.jpg

METAFROMCO (FROMCO), designed for use in the "FROM" metaverse platform which connects the real world and virtual space, aims to prioritize real spaces where people live over imaginative virtual spaces, evolving into a creative area shaped by its users.

Introducing METAFROMCO: Bridging Real and Virtual Worlds

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of METAFROMCO (FROMCO), a virtual currency designed for the 'FROM' metaverse platform, which aims to merge the real and virtual worlds. This unique platform emphasizes real spaces while allowing users to craft and develop their virtual environments. Its core concept revolves around creating reality-based metaverse experiences, fostering user-led creation, and facilitating economic interactions through FROMCO.

The platform's objectives are broad and ambitious, focusing on global expansion, cultural diversity, and enhancing social connectivity in virtual spaces. By utilizing advanced technologies like blockchain and AI, FROM aims to provide a seamless and realistic virtual experience. This approach is expected to significantly impact real-world decisions and economic and social interactions.

FROMCO plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem, acting as the medium for economic transactions within the metaverse. The whitepaper details the mechanisms for issuing and distributing FROMCO, outlining a clear roadmap for its integration into the virtual world. This financial framework is designed to support the platform's expansive vision, enabling a robust and dynamic virtual economy.

Overall, FROM and its currency FROMCO represent a forward-thinking approach to blending digital and physical realities. The platform's focus on realism, user-driven content, and a comprehensive economic model positions it as an innovative player in the burgeoning field of virtual worlds and digital currencies.

About FROMCO Token

FROMCO token is a digital currency designed for the 'FROM' metaverse platform, merging real and virtual worlds. It enables economic interactions within the platform, facilitating user-led creation and exchange of virtual goods and services. Leveraging blockchain technology, FROMCO ensures secure, transparent transactions, underpinning a dynamic virtual economy. Its integration into the FROM ecosystem aims to enhance user experience and social connectivity, while also reflecting the platform's commitment to realism and global cultural diversity in the digital realm.

Based on KLAY, FROMCO has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The FROMCO token distribution includes 5% for Advisors, 10% for Marketing, 10% for the Team, 20% reserved, 25% for Development and Maintenance, and 30% for the Ecosystem. The KLAY-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on January 10, 2024. Investors who are interested in FROMCO can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about FROMCO Token:

Official Website: http://metafromco.com/

Contract: https://klaytnscope.com/account/0xC527176ea9F9Fe10DeC39f3263069eef10981149

Telegram: https://t.me/meta_fromco

LinkedIn: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554936337496

Twitter: https://twitter.com/meta_fromco

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@meta_fromco?si=YtmwGS9barD3biXJ

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193761

SOURCE: LBank