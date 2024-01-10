

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from France is the only major economic data due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland releases industrial production figures for November. Output had increased 1.2 percent annually in October.



At 2.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Norway and Denmark. Norway's consumer price inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.8 percent in December.



Also, Statistics Sweden publishes GDP, industrial output and orders and household spending data for November.



In the meantime, the Turkish Statistical Institute is scheduled to issue industrial output and unemployment data.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases industrial production figures for November. Output is forecast to remain flat on month, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in October.



At 4.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Italy.



