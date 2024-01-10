

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 144.94 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 144.47.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to 2-day lows of 158.46 and 184.14 from yesterday's closing quotes of 157.89 and 183.58, respectively.



The yen edged down to 170.02 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 169.47.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 2-day lows of 97.16, 90.49 and 108.30 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 96.61, 90.11 and 107.88, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 148.00 against the greenback, 161.00 against the euro, 188.00 against the pound, 172.00 against the franc, 98.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



