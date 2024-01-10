

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial production continued to decline sharply in November, largely due to a sharp fall in transport equipment and electrical and electronic output, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production plunged 10.0 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 11.2 percent decline in October. Production has been falling since December 2022.



Among sectors, the transportation equipment industry recorded the largest decline in production by 9.4 percent, followed by electrical and electronic equipment by 8.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased by 0.8 percent in November.



Manufacturing producers were more negative in December than in November, as they were mainly more pessimistic about the order book and expected activity in the next three months.



