Liberty Encourages Business Owners to View 2024 as a Year of Growth

AI and net zero transformations are set to provide new growth opportunities in 2024 - and Liberty has business loans to support a focus on the future.



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / A recent Deloitte Access Economics Business Outlook Report noted that Australian business investment looks to be slowing down, despite significant opportunities.

These opportunities could include increases in productivity thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and net zero emission initiatives.

For leading lender Liberty, helping businesses of all sizes secure business loans and funding solutions for growth, opportunity or cash flow is a critical part of their service.

According to Head of Consumer Communications Kate Jenkinson, if businesses aren't continuing to invest, they're at risk of being left behind by their competitors.

"At Liberty, we understand the challenges faced by business owners and that investment can move down the priority list when dealing with other expenses," Ms Jenkinson said.

"Having access to the right funding can help business owners take advantage of opportunities when they arise and stay competitive."

Liberty offers a range of business loans with fast turnaround times designed to support business customers to secure funds when required.

Adopting a personalised approach allows Liberty to provide tailored solutions suited to the unique needs and circumstances of each business owner.

"Growth looks different for each business, and a flexible non-bank lender like Liberty can provide more timely and personalised lending solutions," Ms Jenkinson said.

"Being able to process business loans quickly enables businesses to implement new growth avenues sooner."

Liberty encourages business owners to discuss their situation and goals with a trusted expert to ensure they have a plan in place for the new year.

"A Liberty Adviser can help future-focused businesses find a loan that works for their investment ideas."

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, personal and business loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial. Liberty Advisers have access to a panel of lenders through Liberty Network Services Pty Ltd ABN 65 151 158 628 Australian Credit Licence 408042 (LNS). LNS has access to products including those from Liberty Financial and MoneyPlace.

