

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) announced its new organization, effective February 5th, 2024. The company is transitioning from three to two product groups.



The two new Product Groups will be Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS), led by Marco Cassis, ST President and member of the Executive Committee; and Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF), led by Remi El-Ouazzane, ST President and member of the Executive Committee.



The APMS Product Group will include all ST analog products, including Smart Power solutions for automotive; all ST Power & Discrete product lines including Silicon Carbide products; MEMS and Sensors.



The APMS will include two Reportable Segments: Analog products, MEMS and Sensors; Power and discrete products.



The MDRF Product Group will include all ST digital ICs and microcontrollers, including automotive microcontrollers; RF, ADAS, Infotainment ICs. MDRF will include two Reportable Segments: Microcontrollers; Digital ICs and RF Products.



As part of the new organization, Marco Monti, former President of the Automotive and Discrete Product Group at ST, will be leaving the company.



The company is implementing an application marketing organization by end market across all ST Regions, as part of its Sales & Marketing organization led by Jerome Roux, ST President and member of the Executive Committee.



The application marketing organization will cover the four end markets. They are Automotive; Industrial Power and Energy; Industrial Automation, IoT and AI; Personal Electronics, Communication Equipment and Computer Peripherals.



The current regional Sales & Marketing organization remains unchanged.



