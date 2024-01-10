Centamin PLC Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Centamin is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Hoda Mansour and Ms lman Naguib to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with immediate effect. As part of ongoing Board succession, Dr Ibrahim Fawzy has indicated that he does not intend to stand for re-election as a non-executive director at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting in 2024.

JIM RUTHERFORD, Chair of the Board, commented: "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Hoda and Iman as members of the Centamin Board. Hoda brings a wealth of experience to the Board and her extensive knowledge of the region will be of great value to Centamin. Iman, equally, brings extensive experience across all aspects of corporate finance, asset management and M&A within both emerging and developed markets, and will be a true asset to the Company as we move into our next phase of growth.

I would like to extend my personal thanks to Dr Fawzy for the invaluable contribution that he has made to Centamin as a Board member during his tenure. We have benefited significantly from his wise counsel and his extensive experience across both the public and private sector. We wish him all the very best with his ongoing academic work in Egypt."

HODA MANSOUR

Effective immediately

Hoda has 25 years of experience working in leading multinational software and technology companies including Oracle, Microsoft, Acision, SAP and most recently IFS.

During 2023, Hoda joined IFS, a global cloud-based enterprise software and solutions company, as COO for Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East, and Africa. For the previous 10 years, Hoda worked at SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software, where she held several country head and leadership roles before becoming the Senior Vice President and Head of Business Process Transformation for the Southern Europe and Middle East and Africa regions in 2021.

Since 2021, Hoda has served as a Board Director at the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt and between 2020 and 2022 was Vice President of the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Hoda currently serves as a non-executive director on the Board of the Commercial International Bank (CIB), the leading private sector bank in Egypt.

Upon appointment Hoda will become a member of the Sustainability Committee.

Hoda Mansour, commented: "I am very much looking forward to joining the Centamin Board and working with the management team. I am excited to be joining a Company that is not only helping to build a key growth industry within Egypt, but is generating multiple benefits for its people, whether that is through direct employment, the promotion of women or the development of sustainable practices."

IMAN NAGUIB

Effective immediately

Iman has over 20 years of expertise in finance and investment management, across the mining, telecoms and financial services sectors, within both emerging and developed markets. She brings to Centamin extensive experience in corporate finance and restructuring, investment and asset management, liquidity management and mergers and acquisitions.

Iman is a partner at Karnak Capital, an investment management vehicle she founded in 2015. Prior to that, between 2012 and 2015, Iman was Group Chief Financial Officer at La Mancha Resources, a gold mining company with operating mines, and exploration and development projects across Africa, Australia and Argentina.

Before joining La Mancha, Iman was Co-Founder and Director of Accelero Capital, an investment management group focused on telecommunications. She also served as Corporate Finance Director at Orascom Telecom Holding and Weather Investments, an international telecoms group operating networks in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Upon appointment Iman will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Iman Naguib, commented: "I am delighted to be joining Centamin at this stage in the Company's growth journey. The Company has built a reputation in the region for being a leader in the sector through its development of the Sukari asset into a world-class mine, and I am really looking forward to working with the Board and management team to further build on this strong platform in the years ahead."

There are no further details that are required to be disclosed in respect of the appointments under LR9.6.13 of the UK FCA Listing Rules. This announcement contains additional regulated information.

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced over 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life to 2035.

Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.

Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to deliver operational and financial performance and create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

