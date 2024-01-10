Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10
10 January 2024
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
09/01/2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
44,199
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
488.20p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
482.40p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
484.61p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,317,001 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,317,001. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 896,896 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £4,156,647.83.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
484.55p
34,560
Chi-X (CHIX)
484.85p
4,289
BATE (BATE)
484.74p
3,220
Aquis (AQXE)
485.00p
1,159
Turquoise (TRQX)
484.57p
971
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
