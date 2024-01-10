Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

10 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 09/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 44,199 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 488.20p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 482.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 484.61p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,317,001 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,317,001. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 896,896 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £4,156,647.83.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 484.55p 34,560 Chi-X (CHIX) 484.85p 4,289 BATE (BATE) 484.74p 3,220 Aquis (AQXE) 485.00p 1,159 Turquoise (TRQX) 484.57p 971

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 97 487.80 08:33:31 00384646448TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 540 487.80 08:33:31 00384646449TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.40 08:33:31 00384646450TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 124 487.20 08:33:31 00384646451TRLO0.1.1 BATE 146 487.20 08:33:31 00384646452TRLO0.1.1 BATE 125 487.00 08:33:31 00384646453TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 2 487.00 08:33:33 00384646464TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 256 487.00 08:54:39 00384652272TRLO0.1.1 XLON 186 488.20 09:07:55 00384655787TRLO0.1.1 XLON 98 488.20 09:07:55 00384655788TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 488.00 09:08:21 00384655904TRLO0.1.1 XLON 31 488.00 09:08:21 00384655905TRLO0.1.1 XLON 19 488.00 09:08:21 00384655906TRLO0.1.1 XLON 160 488.00 09:08:21 00384655907TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 488.20 09:08:21 00384655908TRLO0.1.1 XLON 685 486.40 09:11:26 00384656767TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 486.40 09:11:26 00384656766TRLO0.1.1 XLON 127 485.80 09:18:22 00384658630TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 143 485.80 09:18:22 00384658631TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 80 486.80 10:00:58 00384669848TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 221 487.80 10:06:19 00384671585TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 270 487.80 10:06:19 00384671584TRLO0.1.1 BATE 49 487.80 10:06:19 00384671586TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 7 488.00 10:35:49 00384681175TRLO0.1.1 XLON 163 488.00 10:35:49 00384681174TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 488.00 10:35:49 00384681176TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 488.00 10:35:49 00384681177TRLO0.1.1 XLON 14 488.00 10:36:06 00384681251TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 487.20 10:54:22 00384686200TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 58 487.20 10:54:22 00384686202TRLO0.1.1 XLON 932 487.20 10:54:22 00384686201TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 487.20 10:54:22 00384686203TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 487.00 11:07:12 00384689773TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 102 487.00 11:07:12 00384689774TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 127 487.00 11:07:12 00384689775TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 250 487.00 11:07:12 00384689776TRLO0.1.1 BATE 28 487.00 11:07:12 00384689777TRLO0.1.1 BATE 506 487.00 11:07:12 00384689778TRLO0.1.1 XLON 304 487.00 11:07:12 00384689779TRLO0.1.1 XLON 375 487.00 11:07:12 00384689781TRLO0.1.1 XLON 71 487.00 11:07:12 00384689780TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 487.00 11:07:12 00384689782TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 485.60 11:07:12 00384689785TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 328 486.80 11:07:17 00384689801TRLO0.1.1 XLON 223 486.40 11:07:58 00384689997TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 485.60 11:11:46 00384691043TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.40 11:11:46 00384691044TRLO0.1.1 XLON 213 485.20 11:48:30 00384700080TRLO0.1.1 XLON 24 485.20 11:49:12 00384700250TRLO0.1.1 XLON 223 485.20 11:49:12 00384700251TRLO0.1.1 XLON 231 485.20 11:49:12 00384700252TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 485.20 11:50:13 00384700505TRLO0.1.1 XLON 223 485.20 11:50:13 00384700506TRLO0.1.1 XLON 247 485.20 11:50:13 00384700507TRLO0.1.1 XLON 127 484.40 11:50:13 00384700508TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 143 484.40 11:50:13 00384700509TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 810 484.40 11:50:13 00384700510TRLO0.1.1 XLON 43 482.60 11:50:15 00384700518TRLO0.1.1 BATE 586 482.80 11:51:25 00384700763TRLO0.1.1 XLON 742 482.80 12:06:07 00384704892TRLO0.1.1 XLON 447 482.80 12:06:07 00384704893TRLO0.1.1 XLON 103 482.80 12:06:07 00384704894TRLO0.1.1 XLON 87 484.20 12:17:51 00384707607TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 484.20 12:19:03 00384707839TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 484.20 12:20:58 00384708359TRLO0.1.1 XLON 23 484.20 12:23:17 00384708805TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 484.20 12:32:18 00384710852TRLO0.1.1 XLON 6 484.20 12:46:35 00384713925TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 294 484.20 12:46:35 00384713926TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 38 483.20 12:56:49 00384716308TRLO0.1.1 XLON 134 484.20 12:58:12 00384716605TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 5 484.20 12:58:12 00384716604TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 125 483.20 13:03:43 00384717960TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 2 483.20 13:03:43 00384717961TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 127 483.20 13:03:43 00384717962TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 120 483.20 13:03:43 00384717963TRLO0.1.1 BATE 215 483.20 13:03:43 00384717964TRLO0.1.1 BATE 30 483.20 13:03:43 00384717966TRLO0.1.1 BATE 120 483.20 13:03:43 00384717965TRLO0.1.1 BATE 55 483.20 13:03:43 00384717967TRLO0.1.1 BATE 248 483.20 13:03:43 00384717968TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 97 483.20 13:03:43 00384717969TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 745 483.20 13:03:43 00384717970TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 483.20 13:03:43 00384717971TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 470 483.20 13:03:43 00384717972TRLO0.1.1 XLON 307 485.60 13:24:56 00384723777TRLO0.1.1 XLON 189 485.60 13:24:56 00384723778TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 484.40 13:33:03 00384726383TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 484.40 13:33:03 00384726385TRLO0.1.1 BATE 57 484.40 13:33:03 00384726384TRLO0.1.1 BATE 781 484.40 13:33:03 00384726386TRLO0.1.1 XLON 299 484.40 13:33:03 00384726387TRLO0.1.1 XLON 246 484.40 13:33:03 00384726388TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 810 484.80 14:01:04 00384734885TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 486.00 14:07:14 00384736846TRLO0.1.1 XLON 172 486.00 14:07:18 00384736865TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 486.00 14:12:32 00384738245TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 486.00 14:15:24 00384739133TRLO0.1.1 XLON 24 486.00 14:16:19 00384739480TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 486.00 14:16:25 00384739520TRLO0.1.1 XLON 176 486.00 14:16:31 00384739536TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 485.20 14:20:30 00384740851TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 127 485.20 14:20:30 00384740852TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 85 485.20 14:20:30 00384740854TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 120 485.20 14:20:30 00384740853TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 11 485.20 14:20:30 00384740855TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 375 485.20 14:20:30 00384740856TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 125 485.20 14:20:30 00384740857TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 60 485.20 14:20:30 00384740858TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 653 485.20 14:20:30 00384740859TRLO0.1.1 XLON 427 485.20 14:20:30 00384740860TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 485.20 14:38:05 00384753243TRLO0.1.1 BATE 50 484.80 14:45:15 00384758617TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 7 484.80 14:45:15 00384758618TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 40 484.80 14:45:15 00384758619TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 97 484.80 14:45:15 00384758620TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1080 484.40 14:45:15 00384758621TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 484.00 14:45:23 00384758711TRLO0.1.1 BATE 220 484.00 14:45:23 00384758712TRLO0.1.1 BATE 16 484.00 14:45:23 00384758713TRLO0.1.1 BATE 183 484.60 14:52:20 00384765225TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 484.60 14:52:26 00384765321TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 484.60 14:55:33 00384767900TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 484.60 14:55:38 00384767945TRLO0.1.1 XLON 197 484.60 14:56:08 00384768419TRLO0.1.1 XLON 124 484.40 15:32:51 00384793885TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 3 484.40 15:32:51 00384793886TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 109 484.40 15:32:51 00384793887TRLO0.1.1 BATE 270 484.40 15:32:51 00384793888TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 24 484.40 15:32:51 00384793889TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 246 484.40 15:32:51 00384793890TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 85 484.40 15:32:51 00384793891TRLO0.1.1 BATE 76 484.40 15:32:51 00384793892TRLO0.1.1 BATE 272 484.40 15:32:51 00384793893TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 484.40 15:32:51 00384793894TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 2 483.60 15:35:36 00384795402TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 484.40 15:42:36 00384799513TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1080 484.00 15:52:30 00384805407TRLO0.1.1 XLON 93 483.60 15:56:11 00384807909TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 177 483.60 15:56:11 00384807910TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 252 483.60 15:56:11 00384807911TRLO0.1.1 XLON 810 483.60 15:56:11 00384807913TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 483.60 15:56:11 00384807912TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 483.40 15:56:11 00384807914TRLO0.1.1 BATE 217 483.40 15:56:11 00384807915TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 482.80 15:56:57 00384808404TRLO0.1.1 XLON 336 482.80 15:57:02 00384808435TRLO0.1.1 XLON 118 482.80 15:57:02 00384808436TRLO0.1.1 XLON 225 482.80 15:57:02 00384808437TRLO0.1.1 XLON 379 482.80 16:03:53 00384812800TRLO0.1.1 XLON 83 483.60 16:05:57 00384814495TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 483.60 16:05:57 00384814494TRLO0.1.1 XLON 89 483.60 16:06:42 00384814965TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 37 483.60 16:09:30 00384816908TRLO0.1.1 XLON 159 483.60 16:09:33 00384816931TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 483.60 16:09:33 00384816932TRLO0.1.1 XLON 157 483.60 16:09:41 00384817013TRLO0.1.1 XLON 67 483.60 16:09:41 00384817014TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 483.60 16:10:29 00384817683TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 27 482.80 16:10:35 00384817725TRLO0.1.1 XLON 87 482.80 16:11:30 00384818540TRLO0.1.1 BATE 67 482.80 16:11:30 00384818541TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 125 482.80 16:11:30 00384818543TRLO0.1.1 BATE 203 482.80 16:11:30 00384818542TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 172 482.80 16:11:30 00384818544TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 58 482.80 16:11:30 00384818546TRLO0.1.1 BATE 98 482.80 16:11:30 00384818545TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 375 482.80 16:11:30 00384818547TRLO0.1.1 XLON 375 482.80 16:11:30 00384818548TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 482.80 16:11:30 00384818549TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 482.80 16:11:30 00384818550TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 482.80 16:11:30 00384818551TRLO0.1.1 XLON 73 482.80 16:11:30 00384818552TRLO0.1.1 XLON 270 482.60 16:11:30 00384818553TRLO0.1.1 XLON 51 482.40 16:11:30 00384818555TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 16 482.40 16:11:30 00384818556TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 30 482.40 16:11:30 00384818557TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 20 482.40 16:11:30 00384818558TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 5 482.40 16:11:30 00384818559TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 127 483.00 16:11:34 00384818589TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 8 483.00 16:16:03 00384822339TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 32 483.00 16:19:16 00384824551TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 483.00 16:24:49 00384828269TRLO0.1.1 XLON 488 484.00 16:29:01 00384830873TRLO0.1.1 XLON 171 484.00 16:29:31 00384831181TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 484.00 16:29:38 00384831442TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2126 484.00 16:29:38 00384831441TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2077 484.00 16:29:38 00384831443TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1026 484.00 16:29:39 00384831517TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1100 484.00 16:29:39 00384831518TRLO0.1.1 XLON 463 484.00 16:29:39 00384831519TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2126 484.00 16:29:39 00384831520TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 483.60 16:29:39 00384831522TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 759 484.00 16:29:39 00384831521TRLO0.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

