Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
10.01.24
08:39 Uhr
5,872 Euro
+0,018
+0,31 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8805,88209:10
5,8785,88009:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2024 | 08:10
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
3.1.24 150 000 66.29 9 942 930
4.1.24 4 763 66.38 316 159
5.1.24 4 912 66.07 324 552
8.1.24 49 456 66.25 3 276 331
9.1.24 70 000 66.60 4 662 238
Previous transactions 14 093 347
Accumulated to date 14 372 478 62.49 898 202 648

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 29 469 356 shares, corresponding to 1.44% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 09 01 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc835f3f-421d-4ec3-ae26-e12c44323d40)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.