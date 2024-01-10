Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 3.1.24 150 000 66.29 9 942 930 4.1.24 4 763 66.38 316 159 5.1.24 4 912 66.07 324 552 8.1.24 49 456 66.25 3 276 331 9.1.24 70 000 66.60 4 662 238 Previous transactions 14 093 347 Accumulated to date 14 372 478 62.49 898 202 648

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 29 469 356 shares, corresponding to 1.44% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment