

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) Wednesday said it received orders for 197 MW from from wind and solar park developer UKA.



Nordex will supply 32 turbines for seven wind energy projects in various regions across Germany, including Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and North Rhine-Westphalia. Twenty years of premium service also will be provided y the company.



'The order intakes are attributable to a medium-term framework agreement between Nordex and UKA, which was only extended in November 2023. As part of the term, UKA aims to place binding orders for wind turbines with Nordex for further projects in Germany with a capacity of up to 1,000 MW that are already in the approval process,' Nordex said.



