Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
10.01.24
08:05 Uhr
1,314 Euro
-0,020
-1,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3141,35809:15
10.01.2024 | 08:31
133 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
10 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 9 January 2024 it purchased a total of 121,705 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           96,705     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.340     GBP1.152 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.318     GBP1.138 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.330087    GBP1.143989

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,266,336 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3382       1.340         XDUB      08:39:10      00068369414TRLO0 
3796       1.336         XDUB      09:14:35      00068370871TRLO0 
2541       1.330         XDUB      09:14:58      00068370893TRLO0 
980       1.330         XDUB      09:14:58      00068370892TRLO0 
870       1.336         XDUB      09:38:52      00068371643TRLO0 
3000       1.336         XDUB      09:39:03      00068371645TRLO0 
6173       1.336         XDUB      09:39:50      00068371669TRLO0 
3477       1.334         XDUB      10:48:39      00068373813TRLO0 
3669       1.328         XDUB      10:50:34      00068373858TRLO0 
1267       1.334         XDUB      11:57:18      00068375691TRLO0 
698       1.334         XDUB      11:57:18      00068375690TRLO0 
1932       1.334         XDUB      11:57:18      00068375689TRLO0 
4113       1.332         XDUB      12:54:47      00068376972TRLO0 
1971       1.334         XDUB      12:55:01      00068376974TRLO0 
3423       1.334         XDUB      12:57:13      00068377057TRLO0 
429       1.332         XDUB      13:09:05      00068377456TRLO0 
3000       1.332         XDUB      13:09:05      00068377455TRLO0 
3907       1.328         XDUB      13:32:12      00068378259TRLO0 
1800       1.330         XDUB      13:32:12      00068378261TRLO0 
2000       1.330         XDUB      13:32:12      00068378260TRLO0 
3419       1.324         XDUB      14:38:07      00068380454TRLO0 
586       1.318         XDUB      14:39:21      00068380511TRLO0 
358       1.324         XDUB      15:07:46      00068382291TRLO0 
3532       1.322         XDUB      15:07:46      00068382292TRLO0 
2000       1.324         XDUB      15:07:46      00068382293TRLO0 
2105       1.326         XDUB      15:34:00      00068383679TRLO0 
2271       1.326         XDUB      15:34:00      00068383678TRLO0 
3384       1.326         XDUB      15:34:00      00068383677TRLO0 
1500       1.328         XDUB      15:55:53      00068384740TRLO0 
499       1.328         XDUB      15:55:53      00068384739TRLO0 
707       1.328         XDUB      15:55:53      00068384738TRLO0 
3342       1.328         XDUB      15:55:53      00068384737TRLO0 
1500       1.328         XDUB      15:55:53      00068384736TRLO0 
7000       1.328         XDUB      15:55:53      00068384735TRLO0 
3548       1.328         XDUB      15:55:53      00068384741TRLO0 
184       1.328         XDUB      16:11:04      00068385745TRLO0 
591       1.328         XDUB      16:11:04      00068385744TRLO0 
2525       1.328         XDUB      16:11:04      00068385746TRLO0 
1715       1.328         XDUB      16:12:00      00068385808TRLO0 
898       1.328         XDUB      16:12:00      00068385807TRLO0 
2613       1.326         XDUB      16:12:28      00068385844TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3876       115.20        XLON      08:39:10      00068369413TRLO0 
3579       114.80        XLON      09:13:16      00068370828TRLO0 
138       114.80        XLON      09:14:57      00068370891TRLO0 
663       114.60        XLON      12:54:47      00068376970TRLO0 
28        114.60        XLON      12:54:47      00068376971TRLO0 
147       114.80        XLON      13:09:05      00068377453TRLO0 
2905       114.80        XLON      13:09:05      00068377454TRLO0 
3677       114.20        XLON      13:09:05      00068377457TRLO0 
69        114.00        XLON      14:32:48      00068380221TRLO0 
2024       114.00        XLON      14:32:48      00068380222TRLO0 
1670       114.00        XLON      14:38:07      00068380453TRLO0 
232       113.80        XLON      15:55:54      00068384743TRLO0 
11        113.80        XLON      16:14:32      00068386106TRLO0 
2795       113.80        XLON      16:14:32      00068386107TRLO0 
1105       113.80        XLON      16:14:32      00068386108TRLO0 
1289       113.80        XLON      16:14:32      00068386109TRLO0 
792       113.80        XLON      16:14:32      00068386110TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  296448 
EQS News ID:  1811421 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1811421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

