DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 9 January 2024 it purchased a total of 121,705 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 96,705 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.340 GBP1.152 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.318 GBP1.138 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.330087 GBP1.143989

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,266,336 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3382 1.340 XDUB 08:39:10 00068369414TRLO0 3796 1.336 XDUB 09:14:35 00068370871TRLO0 2541 1.330 XDUB 09:14:58 00068370893TRLO0 980 1.330 XDUB 09:14:58 00068370892TRLO0 870 1.336 XDUB 09:38:52 00068371643TRLO0 3000 1.336 XDUB 09:39:03 00068371645TRLO0 6173 1.336 XDUB 09:39:50 00068371669TRLO0 3477 1.334 XDUB 10:48:39 00068373813TRLO0 3669 1.328 XDUB 10:50:34 00068373858TRLO0 1267 1.334 XDUB 11:57:18 00068375691TRLO0 698 1.334 XDUB 11:57:18 00068375690TRLO0 1932 1.334 XDUB 11:57:18 00068375689TRLO0 4113 1.332 XDUB 12:54:47 00068376972TRLO0 1971 1.334 XDUB 12:55:01 00068376974TRLO0 3423 1.334 XDUB 12:57:13 00068377057TRLO0 429 1.332 XDUB 13:09:05 00068377456TRLO0 3000 1.332 XDUB 13:09:05 00068377455TRLO0 3907 1.328 XDUB 13:32:12 00068378259TRLO0 1800 1.330 XDUB 13:32:12 00068378261TRLO0 2000 1.330 XDUB 13:32:12 00068378260TRLO0 3419 1.324 XDUB 14:38:07 00068380454TRLO0 586 1.318 XDUB 14:39:21 00068380511TRLO0 358 1.324 XDUB 15:07:46 00068382291TRLO0 3532 1.322 XDUB 15:07:46 00068382292TRLO0 2000 1.324 XDUB 15:07:46 00068382293TRLO0 2105 1.326 XDUB 15:34:00 00068383679TRLO0 2271 1.326 XDUB 15:34:00 00068383678TRLO0 3384 1.326 XDUB 15:34:00 00068383677TRLO0 1500 1.328 XDUB 15:55:53 00068384740TRLO0 499 1.328 XDUB 15:55:53 00068384739TRLO0 707 1.328 XDUB 15:55:53 00068384738TRLO0 3342 1.328 XDUB 15:55:53 00068384737TRLO0 1500 1.328 XDUB 15:55:53 00068384736TRLO0 7000 1.328 XDUB 15:55:53 00068384735TRLO0 3548 1.328 XDUB 15:55:53 00068384741TRLO0 184 1.328 XDUB 16:11:04 00068385745TRLO0 591 1.328 XDUB 16:11:04 00068385744TRLO0 2525 1.328 XDUB 16:11:04 00068385746TRLO0 1715 1.328 XDUB 16:12:00 00068385808TRLO0 898 1.328 XDUB 16:12:00 00068385807TRLO0 2613 1.326 XDUB 16:12:28 00068385844TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3876 115.20 XLON 08:39:10 00068369413TRLO0 3579 114.80 XLON 09:13:16 00068370828TRLO0 138 114.80 XLON 09:14:57 00068370891TRLO0 663 114.60 XLON 12:54:47 00068376970TRLO0 28 114.60 XLON 12:54:47 00068376971TRLO0 147 114.80 XLON 13:09:05 00068377453TRLO0 2905 114.80 XLON 13:09:05 00068377454TRLO0 3677 114.20 XLON 13:09:05 00068377457TRLO0 69 114.00 XLON 14:32:48 00068380221TRLO0 2024 114.00 XLON 14:32:48 00068380222TRLO0 1670 114.00 XLON 14:38:07 00068380453TRLO0 232 113.80 XLON 15:55:54 00068384743TRLO0 11 113.80 XLON 16:14:32 00068386106TRLO0 2795 113.80 XLON 16:14:32 00068386107TRLO0 1105 113.80 XLON 16:14:32 00068386108TRLO0 1289 113.80 XLON 16:14:32 00068386109TRLO0 792 113.80 XLON 16:14:32 00068386110TRLO0

