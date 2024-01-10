

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pluxee, a brand of France-based catering and food services major Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) announced its financial objectives for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2026.



Pluxee, a meal and food benefits company, is all set to be spinned off from Sodexo as announced in December, will be listed on Euronext Paris on February 1, by distributing its shares to Sodexo shareholders on a one-for-one basis.



The company expects low double-digit growth of organic revenue for the fiscal 2024 and low double digit per year in the midterm of fiscal 2026.



On Tuesday, Sodexo shares closed at EUR 103, down 0.58% in Paris.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX