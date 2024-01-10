

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting PLC (HTG.L) reported that its trading in fourth quarter has remained in line with management's expectations with EBITDA anticipated to be in the range of $96 million-$100 million for the full year. Group revenue is projected to be in the range of $925 million-$930 million.



The Board believes that 2024 will see further growth to EBITDA with the projected outcome in line with current market expectations of $125 million-$135 million.



Jim Johnson, Chief Executive of Hunting, said: '2024 will see another year of EBITDA growth underpinned by our strong sales order book, which is now up 21% compared to a year ago.'



