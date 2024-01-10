

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket chain Sainsbury(J) PLC (JSAIY.PK) Wednesday said its total retail sales excluding fuel for the third quarter increased 6.5% year-on-year, primarily helped by growth in grocery sales.



Grocery sales for the quarter grew 9.3% from last year.



Including fuel, retail sales growth was at 4.4%.



On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 7.4% excluding fuel, and 5.3% including fuel.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continue to expect underlying profit before tax in the range of 670 million pounds - 700 million pounds.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX