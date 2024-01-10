

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) said it continues to project full-year operating margins to be in line with those delivered in the first half at c.14%. However, this projection takes into account the impact of build cost inflation, lower volume, one-off costs linked to the remediation of a small number of completed sites, and an accelerated exit from two sites. In addition, the company has also invested further to position the business for future success.



The company's private average selling price increased by c.5% to c.£285,770 which largely reflects the mix of developments and house types sold. While pricing was firm in the first half of the year, there was some softness and increased use of incentives experienced during the second half. Overall, incentive use was c.4% in the year. Persimmon's partnerships average selling price increased by 8% to c.£152,850 from £142,017 in 2022.



Further, the company ended the year with a strong and well-capitalised balance sheet with c.£420 million of cash and c.£380 million of land creditors.



