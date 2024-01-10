Sixt USA Announces New Car Rental Branch At Salt Lake City International Airport

Opening today, new branch is first SIXT branch in Utah and will serve the nearly 25 million annual passengers to Salt Lake City International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE - the global leader in premium mobility services - is continuing its robust U.S. expansion with a new car rental branch opening today at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) in Salt Lake City, Utah . Car rental reservations can be made now at SIXT.com or via the SIXT app.

Open just in time for ski season, the new branch is located at 395 North Wright Brothers Drive, a quick five minute shuttle ride from the airport, and is SIXT's first branch in Utah . It offers a wide selection of premium rentals specifically chosen to cater to the needs of the market including high-end SUVs, as well as standard and luxury coupes and sedans that give travelers to the Salt Lake City region a wide selection of vehicles to meet specific needs and preferences.

To celebrate the opening of its new SLC location, SIXT is partnering with The Hollywood Reporter (THR) as exclusive transportation provider to THR's Festival Studio at Park City during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah . Under the partnership, SIXT will have a presence in the THR Festival Studio to engage talent with the premium rental car experience that sets SIXT apart from typical rental car services.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT USA & Canada : "As a major gateway to the Intermountain West region and with the world-class ski resorts of Deer Valley and Park City a mere 45-minute drive away, SLC is an important new location for SIXT. We are excited to bring our premium fleet and service to this dynamic and picturesque region and look forward to helping enable memorable moments for our customers by providing a premium car rental experience at an affordable price."

The new SLC branch joins a growing list of recent branch openings across North America including other airport branches such as Raleigh-Durham, Jacksonville, Washington D.C. and several recent off-airport locations including Houston, Fort Worth, Toronto, Boston and Jersey City . SIXT will continue to expand in the U.S. and Canada with the opening of additional locations this year.

In just a little over 10 years, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 23 states, employs more than 1,700 team members, and now serves 44 of the most important airports in the U.S. In addition, by launching operations in Canada in 2022, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. business.

SIXT SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2022, the SIXT Group achieved a record consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 550 million and a significant increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 3.07 billion . SIXT SE has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

