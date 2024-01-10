Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
PR Newswire
10.01.2024 | 08:10
47 Leser
Skanska reconstructs waterfront park in New York, NY, USA for USD 135M, about SEK 1.4 billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to reconstruct a waterfront park and pier in Staten Island, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 135M, about SEK 1.4 billion, which will be included in US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Under the contract, Skanska will reconstruct the esplanade and shoreline, as well as make improvements to the pedestrian and bike paths along the esplanade. Skanska will also build a new 3,700 square meter (40,000-SF) pier that will include an office building, storage facility, and bulkhead. The scope of the work also covers landscaping and the removal of existing structures.

Work is anticipated to begin in August 2024 and continue through late 2026.

For further information please contact:

Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 (347) 409 2719

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3906435/2529954.pdf

20240110 US waterfront park

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-waterfront-park-new-york,c3256330

Image waterfront park New York

SOURCE Skanska

© 2024 PR Newswire
