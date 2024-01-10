

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs plc (GRG.L), a chain of grocery stores, on Wednesday reported higher shop like-for-like sales for the fourth quarter, citing continued growth in transactions and reduced price inflation.



In its trading update, the company said its shop like-for-like sales increased by 9.4 percent for the quarter.



Yearly total revenue surged 19.6 percent to 1.80 billion pounds from 1.513 billion pounds, the previous year. Shop like-for-like sales grew 13.7 percent for the full year.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company plans to open between 140 and 160 net new shops.



On Tuesday, Greggs shares closed at 2,474 pence, down 3.13% in London.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX