Envision Energy: Envision Gains Recognition for Leadership in Sustainable Wind Energy at International ESG Event

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ESG in Wind & Wind Project Development in Emerging Markets" forum, hosted by Envision Energy, the world's leading net-zero technology partner, in collaboration with AMEA Power, a global renewable energy developer, and International Finance Corporation (IFC), concluded successfully in Dubai. The event brought together wind industry leaders and financiers to explore sustainable development, ethical practices, and the evolving dynamics of wind energy, with a special focus on emerging markets.

Envision has firmly established its presence in the MENA region through landmark wind projects, including supplying 1.67 GW wind turbines to Neom and 500 MW to AMEA Power in Egypt. The company is actively expanding its global reach with net-zero solutions, demonstrating its dedication to sustainable energy development and technological innovation.

Ian Spaulding, CEO of LRQA, a premier global certification and assurance company, extolled Envision Energy's efforts in sustainable supply chain management. "Envision Energy sets a new benchmark and shows real ambition with sustainable sourcing within its supply chain," said Ian.

Vito Saluto, Head of ESG at AMEA Power, emphasized the importance of innovative solutions in wind project development, especially concerning biodiversity conservation. "Sustainable development in wind energy transcends mere technological advancement; it encompasses a comprehensive approach to environmental and social governance. Collaborating with ethically driven companies like Envision is a source of pride for us," Saluto noted.

The involvement of IFC at the event echoed the growing emphasis on ethical and responsible practices within the wind energy sector, particularly in emerging markets. It illuminated the contributions of key industry players, like Envision Energy, whose efforts in sustainable innovation have become increasingly aligned with the broader objectives of institutions like the IFC.

The event stressed the importance of cross-sector collaboration in advancing wind energy. Discussions focused on integrating new technologies, the critical role of community involvement in development projects, and the importance of policy frameworks in promoting renewable energy initiatives.

