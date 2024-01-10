Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
10.01.24
10:03 Uhr
51,40 Euro
-1,04
-1,98 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,7851,9410:40
51,9251,9410:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2024 | 08:06
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q4 2023 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2023 are:
Farming Central Norway: 42.3
Farming Northern Norway: 31.4
SalMar Aker Ocean: 2.3
Icelandic Salmon: 7.2
Total: 83.2

For the full year 2023 consolidated harvest volumes are:
Farming Central Norway: 141.1
Farming Northern Norway: 92.8
SalMar Aker Ocean: 2.3
Icelandic Salmon: 17.9
Total: 254.1

All figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q4 2023 report will be released on 15 February 2024 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.