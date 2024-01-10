DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (TIPU LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.5787 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4942727 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 296532 EQS News ID: 1811643 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 10, 2024 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)