Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.0338 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15425950 CODE: ALAG LN ISIN: LU1681045297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAG LN Sequence No.: 296572 EQS News ID: 1811723 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 10, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)