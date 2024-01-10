DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (APEX LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.0636 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1923822 CODE: APEX LN ISIN: LU1900068161

January 10, 2024 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)