DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXC LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2024 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.5082 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29703206 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 296645 EQS News ID: 1811869 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 10, 2024 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)