Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRWL LN) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.1405 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1726010 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 296621 EQS News ID: 1811821 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 10, 2024 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)