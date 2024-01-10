Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Randox Laboratories Enter Into a Partnership to Provide Customers With Enhanced Product Validation

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company committed to scientific discovery, is excited to announce its partnership with Randox Laboratories, a global leader in diagnostic solutions. Renowned for innovative research and development, the company offers a diverse range of high-quality products and services, including clinical chemistry reagents, advanced diagnostic instruments, quality controls and toxicology solutions.

Through this innovative collaboration, Bioz has incorporated Bioz Badges onto Randox Laboratories' website's product pages as live, interactive widgets to provide real-time scientific application data, including snippets from peer-reviewed scientific publications directly related to product usage.

This partnership aims to increase visibility and brand awareness while facilitating evidence-based decision-making for researchers.

Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz, shares that "Bioz is thrilled to announce its partnership with Randox Laboratories. With such a high volume of citations mentioning Randox products, this partnership will further highlight the effectiveness of the Randox portfolio and help facilitate effective discovery."

"We are very excited about our new partnership with Bioz. We've already seen excellent user engagement from our Bioz Badges and we are very pleased with the way they are displayed on our product pages. As one of the largest IVD manufacturers globally, Randox continuously reinvests over 25% of its turnover into research and development, and working with partners like Bioz allows us to effectively showcase our scientific developments to our current and prospect customer on a global scale," said Niamh O'Connor, Marketing Executive at Randox Laboratories. "The Badges also offer useful insights on user behavior," O'Connor added.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions also include Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

About Randox Laboratories

Established in 1982, Randox is the largest healthcare diagnostics company from the UK and Ireland. Undertaking research, development, manufacture and distribution of innovative laboratory tests and analysers, Randox has over 3,300 staff, including 650 research scientists and engineers. Randox is a global leader in healthcare diagnostics; today more than 5% of the world's population - in excess of 370 million people across 145 countries - receives medical diagnosis using Randox products each year. Randox is the largest diagnostic company from the UK and exports over 95% of products worldwide. Our products and services are used in hospitals, clinical, research and molecular laboratories, food testing, forensic toxicology, life sciences, and veterinary laboratories.

To learn more about the Bioz Partner Program, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

