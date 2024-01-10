Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
10.01.2024 | 11:00
105 Leser
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Sale of X5 Global Depositary Receipts

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Sale of X5 Global Depositary Receipts

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

(the "Company")

Sale of X5 Global Depositary Receipts

The Company recently sold the holding in Russian food retailer X5. The trade settled via Euroclear on 9th January for total proceeds of USD 1,646,167.05. Based on the most recent net asset value, this would represent approximately 1.7% of the Company.

This will be reflected in the net asset value at the next available opportunity. Prior to realising this holding, it was valued at zero in the Company's net asset value.

As previously communicated, the Company remains focused on how best shareholder value can be preserved, created and realised in relation to the holdings of Russian assets.

10th January 2024

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Frances Daley (Chairman)

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

+44 (0)20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Media enquiries

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com


