Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Sale of X5 Global Depositary Receipts

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

(the "Company")

Sale of X5 Global Depositary Receipts

The Company recently sold the holding in Russian food retailer X5. The trade settled via Euroclear on 9th January for total proceeds of USD 1,646,167.05. Based on the most recent net asset value, this would represent approximately 1.7% of the Company.

This will be reflected in the net asset value at the next available opportunity. Prior to realising this holding, it was valued at zero in the Company's net asset value.

As previously communicated, the Company remains focused on how best shareholder value can be preserved, created and realised in relation to the holdings of Russian assets.

10th January 2024

