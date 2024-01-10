Invitation to CTT Systems AB's Presentation of the Interim Report for Q4 / Year-end Report 2023

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT) CTT Systems' Interim Report for Q4 / Year-end report 2023 will be published on February 6th 2024, at 08.00 (CET).
- The presentation will be webcasted at 09:30 (CET). The report will be presented by Henrik Höjer, CEO and Markus Berg, CFO.
- To participate in the audiocast, where you have the opportunity to ask oral questions, register via the link below: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5008615 .
- To participate in the webcast, register via the link https://ir.financialhearings.com/ctt-systems-q4-report-2023 . Via the webcast, it is only possible to ask written questions. The link can also be found at www.ctt.se
For Additional Information
Henrik Höjer, CEO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. +46 155 20 59 01 alt. Mobile +46 76 108 11 33, or email henrik.hojer@ctt.se
Markus Berg, CFO, CTT Systems AB.
Tel. 0155-20 59 05 alt. Mobile. +46 72-230 33 88 or email: markus.berg@ctt.se
About CTT Systems
CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se
Attachments
Invitation to CTT Systems AB's (publ.) presentation of the Interim Report for Q4 / Year-end report 2023
SOURCE: CTT Systems AB
View the original press release on accesswire.com