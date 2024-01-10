Leading maritime solutions provider uses InfluxDB to turn time series data into deep insights to drive sustainability

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series database InfluxDB, today announced that MAN Energy Solutions, a prominent solutions provider in the maritime, power, and industrial domains, is using InfluxDB to drive real-time analytics across its connected equipment operations. MAN Energy Solutions (MAN-ES) specifically chose InfluxDB Cloud as the core of its MAN CEON cloud platform, a pivotal component in the company's digital service and sustainability strategy. The integration helps customers optimize performance to achieve substantial annual fuel reductions in marine and power engines through the utilization of real-time data.

"MAN Energy Solutions is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions aimed at integrating large-scale connected maritime equipment into a more sustainable future driven by data," said Gregory Puckett, Chief Digital Officer at MAN Energy Solutions. "The success of our operations hinges on our capability to analyze extensive volumes of time series data with exceptional precision in real-time. With InfluxDB, we can leverage the potential of time series data on a massive scale, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and accuracy in our efforts to decarbonize systems."

The MAN CEON digital platform integrates data from connected machinery and evaluates it to ensure the reliability of maritime and industrial equipment, helping MAN's domain experts resolve issues before they arise. Powered by InfluxDB, MAN CEON analyzes billions of time series data points across connected assets for a real-time view of past, current, and future operational performance. With InfluxDB, MAN CEON can guide customers in optimizing engine performance and drive fuel reduction in large vessels, equating to significant annual savings.

MAN CEON also plays an integral role in the company's sustainability efforts to move to a zero-carbon footprint model for the marine sector. MAN-ES is committed to "moving big things to zero," decarbonizing key sectors of the global economy through systems that bring down emissions that are considered hard to abate. With InfluxDB, MAN CEON is advancing this strategy by using predictive analytics to optimize energy consumption and reduce emissions, pushing toward a more sustainable future.

"Time series data is essential to understanding historical, current, and future performance in industrial settings," said Dean Sheehan, EMEA Field Chief Technology Officer at InfluxData. "MAN Energy Solutions, as well as many of the leading industrial providers, use InfluxDB as the foundation for real-time analysis of their operations in the search for efficiency improvements. We are proud to partner with MAN Energy Solutions to help the maritime sector successfully transition to a more sustainable, digitized future."

About MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future. Addressing tomorrow's challenges within the marine, energy and industrial sectors, we improve efficiency and performance at a systemic level. Leading the way in advanced engineering for more than 250 years, we provide a unique portfolio of technologies. Headquartered in Germany, MAN Energy Solutions employs some 14,000 people at over 120 sites globally. Our after-sales brand, MAN PrimeServ, offers a vast network of service centers to our customers all over the world. To learn more, visit www.man-es.com.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform used to collect, store, and analyze all time series data at any scale. Developers can query and analyze their time-stamped data in real-time to discover, interpret, and share new insights to gain a competitive edge. InfluxData is a remote-first company with a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110269444/en/

Contacts:

Alyssa Nickles

InfluxData

media@influxdata.com