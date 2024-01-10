Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.01.2024
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 09 January 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 09 January 2024 657.19 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 657.49 pence per ordinary share

*This net asset value includes proceeds of $1,646,167.05 from the realisation of the Company's holding in X5 Retail. For further information please refer to RNS announcement dated 10 January 2024.

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

10 January 2024


