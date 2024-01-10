Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
WKN: LYX0CB | ISIN: FR0010524777 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM9
Tradegate
10.01.24
12:01 Uhr
26,885 Euro
-0,015
-0,06 %
10.01.2024 | 11:43
Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (NRJU LN) 
10-Jan-2024 / 11:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.0245 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30550872 
CODE: NRJU LN 
ISIN: FR0010524777 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJU LN 
Sequence No.:  296713 
EQS News ID:  1812075 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1812075&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2024 05:10 ET (10:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
