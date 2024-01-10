

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Industrial output advanced 1.1 percent year-over-year in November, following a 0.5 percent increase a month ago, which was the first rise in seven months.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.2 percent versus a 0.5 percent rebound in October.



Among the main industries, output produced in the utility sector grew the most by 21.2 percent annually in November, followed by the mining and quarrying segment with a 6.2 percent rise.



On the other hand, manufacturing production was 2.0 percent lower compared to last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX