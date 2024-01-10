Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2024 | 12:38
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zomedica Corp. to Host Conference Call on January 17, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to Provide a Business Update, Preliminary 2023 Revenue and Cash Position, and Discuss the Proposed Reverse Stock Split; Provides Notice of Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Sharehol

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that it will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Management will provide a business update, including preliminary 2023 revenue and cash position, as well as other operational highlights during the call. In addition, the Company will discuss the upcoming Share Consolidation ("reverse stock split") and other matters related to a Special Virtual-Only Meeting of Shareholders to be held on February 28, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Business Update Call

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: 1-877-407-0789 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8562 (International)

Webcast: Zomedica Business Update Webcast

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13743242.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating diagnostic and therapeutic products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit zomedica.com.

Investor Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations
investors@zomedica.com
1-734-369-2555

