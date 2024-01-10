

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production expanded at the slowest pace in five months in November, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 1.3 percent increase in October.



This was the seventh successive month of expansion, and the latest rate of growth was the weakest since June, when production had risen the same 0.2 percent.



The annual growth in mining and quarrying output eased notably to 3.5 percent in November from 6.8 percent a month ago.



Manufacturing activity also increased at a slower pace of 0.1 percent versus a 1.3 percent gain a month ago.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production dropped at a faster pace of 1.4 percent in November after a 0.3 percent fall a month ago.



