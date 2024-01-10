Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the launch of their franchising program for Joey Turks Island Grill with the signing of a 30 unit area development agreement for the province of Ontario on January 9th, 2024. Joey Turks is a 100% owned subsidiary of Happy Belly Food Group ("Joey Turks"), a fast casual restaurant serving original Caribbean Island recipe menu items.





Joey Turks 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/193765_69ab6951a4d61b70_001full.jpg

"Todays announcement marks the fifth (5th) brand of Happy Belly that enters into our accelerated franchising program and marks the beginning of our growth plans for Joey Turks Island Grill. We will utilize our asset-light approach that has proven successful with our other portfolio brands as we anticipate rolling out Joey Turks Island Grill across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.



"We are teaming up with one of our existing Area Developers Scott Grandin, who is already overseeing the franchise growth of our Pirho Fresh Greek Grill, Lettuce Love, Heal Wellness, and Rosies Smash Burger brands. Since March of this year, Scott has signed commitments for 14 units across 3 brands, and he has no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Scott brings a key element of executable success to our team that will enable Happy Belly to continue its accelerated franchise growth. It is a lot of fun putting the band back together as we maximize the value of our assets with the delivery of disciplined organic growth."



"We look forward to replicating our previous success in franchising fast casual brands as we propel Joey Turks into a leading Caribbean brand across Canada. Happy Belly now has commitments for two hundred and forty (240) franchised units with area developers across five (5) brands in Canada. We are just getting started with our growth here at Happy Belly."





Joey Turks 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/193765_69ab6951a4d61b70_002full.jpg

"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. Joey Turks Island Grill is a 100% owned subsidiary of Happy Belly Food Group, and it is anticipated that our franchising program will deliver new franchised locations that will continue to drive both top line and bottom line of the company."



About Joey Turks Island Grill

Joey Turks is your flavorful journey through the islands of the Caribbean, where the warmth and soul of every irresistible bite awaits. Our mission is to unlock the potential for widespread appreciation of authentic Island cuisine through a growing chain of island inspired restaurants. Joey Turks offers a tantalizing island-inspired menu, featuring a diverse array of dishes bursting with irresistible flavors. From savory jerk chicken and succulent island beef stew our menu captures the essence of the islands in every bite. Come Taste Paradise!



For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com

If you wish to contact us please call: (604) 737-2303



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193765

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.