Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), global semiconductor leader, and SambaNova Systems, makers of the only purpose-built, full-stack AI platform, announced that ADI is deploying SambaNova Suite to spearhead its global AI transformation, making AI pervasive enterprise-wide.

"ADI is synonymous with innovation, and we have a legacy of technology leadership in bridging our physical and digital worlds for the benefit of our planet and its people," said Alan Lee, Chief Technology Officer at ADI. "We achieve this by collaborating with our customers, providing them with technical expertise, support, and resources to help them overcome their toughest challenges. We are working with SambaNova Systems, pioneers of cutting-edge AI solutions, to rapidly deploy their enterprise-scale generative AI platform toward enabling our customers' success."

As part of the initial deployment, ADI will leverage the SambaNova Suite to accelerate field sales and customer enablement across its business. For example, ADI plans to leverage the technology to streamline access to its extensive data sheets, helping inform recommendations in the field, and deepen its customer connections.

"Our efforts with ADI reinforce our vision that a complete software and hardware AI stack is the right answer for today's enterprise. This is true market validation of our product direction," said Rodrigo Liang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SambaNova Systems. "The SambaNova Suite solution offers a quicker way for ADI to deploy generative AI enterprise-wide with global impact. We're delighted to be working together."

SambaNova Suite is the first full stack, generative AI platform, from chip to models, for the enterprise. Delivered on-premises or in the cloud, the SambaNova Suite is a fully integrated platform offering state-of-the-art open-source models, which can be fine-tuned using customer data for greater accuracy. Customers retain model ownership in perpetuity, so they can turn generative AI into one of their most valuable assets.

"Generative AI adoption in the enterprise will be accelerated by more complete offerings that avoid costly and lengthy integration while also providing data privacy and model ownership to enable investment protection and high ROI," said R "Ray" Wang, Founder and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "Seeing generative AI moving beyond experimentation to enterprise use cases signals the next wave of market maturity has begun."

"The global deal being announced today is a significant technological advancement for the industry," said Marshall Choy, Senior Vice President of Product at SambaNova Systems. "The work we are doing with ADI showcases SambaNova's integrated software and hardware capabilities within enterprise-scale environments. ADI is a power user of innovation among the Fortune 500, truly underscoring our technology's potential."

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

About SambaNova Suite

SambaNova Suite is the first full stack, generative AI platform, from chip to model, optimized for enterprise and government organizations. Powered by the intelligent SN40L chip, the SambaNova Suite is a fully integrated platform, delivered on-premises or in the cloud, combined with state-of-the-art open-source models, which can be easily and securely fine-tuned using customer data for greater accuracy. Once adapted with customer data, customers retain model ownership in perpetuity, so they can turn generative AI into one of their most valuable assets.

About SambaNova Systems

Customers turn to SambaNova to quickly deploy state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities within the enterprise. Our purpose-built enterprise-scale AI platform is the technology backbone for the next generation of AI computing.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, and hardware and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celesta, and several others. Visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on Linkedin.

