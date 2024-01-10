WizarPOS Announces Opening of New Operation Center in Toronto

The Leading Android POS Provider Accelerates Global Expansion with Strategic Toronto Operation Center

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / WizarPOS, the trailblazer in the Android EFT terminal industry, announces the opening of its new Operation Center in Toronto, Canada. This strategic expansion underscores WizarPOS' commitment to supporting its clients and partners across North America, Latin America, and Europe, reinforcing its presence in key financial markets.

WizarPOS Toronto Office

The new center in Toronto, a hub for technology innovation, will provide localized support and services, ensuring a more responsive and tailored experience for WizarPOS' growing partner base in the Americas and Europe. This expansion is a testament to the company's dedication to adapting to the diverse needs of its global customers.

Kaishen Zhu, CEO of WizarPOS, comments, "The opening of this new Operation Center is a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to the WizarPOS community in the Pan-Atlantic region. Toronto's innovative Fintech ecosystem and diverse cultures make it the ideal hub for our operations, positioning WizarPOS to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities in these markets."

David Wang, VP of Global Sales & Marketing at WizarPOS, adds, "This new center is not just an extension; it's a bridge connecting WizarPOS to the future of Fintech in the Americas and Europe. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting journey, contributing to the region's financial technology advancements and fostering long-term partnerships."

The Toronto center, located at 325 Front St. W, Toronto, will play a pivotal role in enhancing WizarPOS' service capabilities with a focus on innovative payment solutions and customer-centric support. The establishment of this center marks a significant step in WizarPOS' journey towards becoming a global Fintech leader.

For more information about WizarPOS and its global locations, please visit www.wizarpos.com/about-us.

About WizarPOS

WizarPOS, the trailblazer in Android POS terminal technology, is committed to empowering secure, future-proof, and scalable payment solutions worldwide. Carrying Android DNA without legacies, the WizarPOS team debuted the world's first wireless POS device under PCI v1.3 in 2005. Designing and enabling Android merchant payment ecosystems from devices, SDK, and TMS to SaaS solutions, WizarPOS has shipped over two million units worldwide within five years, serving 1,500 clients in 90 countries. Visit www.wizarpos.com for more information.

