Allego N.V. ("Allego" or the "Company") (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging network, today announced that the Company's management team will be presenting virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST, as well as host investor meetings on the same day.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and will also be available for replay on Allego's investor relations website at https://ir.allego.eu/. Investors interested in a 1x1 meeting with the Company should contact their Needham sales representatives.

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary software, including its Allamo and EV Cloud software platforms. With a network of 30,000 charging points (and counting) spanning 16 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 200 people striving every day to make charging accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for all.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110463068/en/

Contacts:

Investors

investors@allego.eu

Media

allegoPR@icrinc.com