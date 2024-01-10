Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
10.01.24
15:03 Uhr
11,505 Euro
-0,225
-1,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,49511,50015:18
11,50011,50515:18
PR Newswire
10.01.2024 | 14:06
155 Leser

(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG dual Covered Bonds





LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

10 January, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 1,000,000,000 2.75% Oepfe due 11 January 2027

EUR1,000,000,000 2.75% Hypfe due 09 January 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Medium Term Note

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

DE000CZ439N1 - 2027

DE000CZ439P6 - 2031

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 1,000,000,000 - 2027

€ 1,000,000,000 - 2031

Description:

EUR 1,000,000,000 2.75% Oepfe due 11 January 2027

EUR1,000,000,000 2.75% Hypfe due 09 January 2031

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

ABN AMRO Bank NV

BBVA

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Danske Bank

Helaba

Skandinaviska Enskilda Bank

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.