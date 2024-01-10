Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG dual Covered Bonds
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10
10 January, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR 1,000,000,000 2.75% Oepfe due 11 January 2027
EUR1,000,000,000 2.75% Hypfe due 09 January 2031
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Medium Term Note
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000CZ439N1 - 2027
DE000CZ439P6 - 2031
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 1,000,000,000 - 2027
€ 1,000,000,000 - 2031
Description:
EUR 1,000,000,000 2.75% Oepfe due 11 January 2027
EUR1,000,000,000 2.75% Hypfe due 09 January 2031
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
ABN AMRO Bank NV
BBVA
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Danske Bank
Helaba
Skandinaviska Enskilda Bank
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.