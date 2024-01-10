Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG dual Covered Bonds

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10

10 January, 2024

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 1,000,000,000 2.75% Oepfe due 11 January 2027

EUR1,000,000,000 2.75% Hypfe due 09 January 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Medium Term Note

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000CZ439N1 - 2027 DE000CZ439P6 - 2031 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 - 2027 € 1,000,000,000 - 2031 Description: EUR 1,000,000,000 2.75% Oepfe due 11 January 2027 EUR1,000,000,000 2.75% Hypfe due 09 January 2031 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG ABN AMRO Bank NV BBVA Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Danske Bank Helaba Skandinaviska Enskilda Bank UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

