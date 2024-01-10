Syncron's Anneliese Schulz Named Among the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2023 by The Software Report

Chief revenue officer of Syncron is honored among this year's top 50 women leaders in SaaS, recognizing her exceptional leadership and vision.

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron , a global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management solutions, is proud to announce that its Chief Revenue Officer Anneliese Schulz has been selected as one of the top 50 women leaders in SaaS by The Software Report , a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector.

The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS list showcases individuals based on their exceptional leadership, distinguished career track record and measurable impact on the SaaS industry. The Software Report identified honorees by conducting a comprehensive review of companies across several software categories, including cloud management, collaboration, data analytics, human capital management, cybersecurity, e-commerce and CRM.

Schulz's leadership has been instrumental in driving go-to-market organizations toward substantial growth, prioritizing customer satisfaction and fostering a positive and productive workplace culture. As chief revenue officer at Syncron, she heads global sales, channel partner relationships, marketing initiatives and customer success strategies.

"I am honored to be recognized among the top 50 women leaders in SaaS in 2023 by The Software Report," said Schulz. "This acknowledgment not only reflects my dedication but underscores the collective efforts of our incredible team at Syncron. This award is a result of the innovative spirit and collaborative ethos that sets us apart at Syncron and defines our work in the dynamic landscape of aftermarket service software solutions."

With more than $3 billion in annual value creation across OEMs and distributors in automotive, construction, mining, agriculture and industrial equipment, medical devices, consumer durables, high tech, aerospace and other industries, Syncron connects and synchronizes every aspect of aftermarket service.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

