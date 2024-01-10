ID Global Corporation: QHP.AI, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of IDGlobal Corp. Announces Development of an AI Platform for the Energy Industry

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / (OTC PINK:IDGC) QHP Corporation, a subsidiary of IDGlobal Corp., is pleased to announce that it has developed an AI platform for the energy industry. The platform aims to increase efficiencies and optimize return on investment in the global energy market. QHP Corporation's AI-Driven Business Optimization platform uses advanced algorithms and automation technology to resolve operational challenges, automate routine tasks, and encourage data-centric decision-making. The platform includes a comprehensive cost evaluation process that helps identify areas for improvement and optimize resource allocation.

In partnership with world-renowned energy brokerages, QHP Corporation is providing tailored solutions and support to energy brokers, sales teams, and affiliates. This joint venture aims to provide access to new markets, competitive pricing, and an immediate ability to sell QHP Corporation's proprietary algorithm platform and corresponding Energy efficiency hardware developed by our technology-driven manufacturing partner NVIDIA Corp.

"We are excited about the potential of this AI platform in the energy sector," said CEO of IDGlobal Corp. "With our advanced technology, we can help businesses optimize their operations and achieve significant cost savings." The CEO also states with this initial corporate update as part of a series of updates, "Only ever look forward, no need to look back. The past is the past and the future is bright."

The QHP Corporation's AI-Driven Business Optimization platform is a game-changer in the energy industry, offering an innovative solution to streamline operations and increase productivity in the biggest multi-trillion dollar green industry participant. We look forward to working with our partners to bring this technology to market and help businesses achieve their goals.

ABOUT QHP CORPORATION (QHP.AI)

QHP presents businesses with the capability to unlock operational efficiency, minimize costs, and maximize ROI. Through strategic diagnosis, operational refinement, RPA implementation, comprehensive cost analysis, and data-driven decision-making, we equip organizations to reach their desired efficiency and success levels. By partnering with us, businesses can harness the transformative power of AI, gaining a competitive advantage and paving the way to a future marked by heightened productivity and profitability.

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

UTXO is focused on making acquisitions in the Information Technology & Renewable Energy Sectors.UTXO, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary hi-tech organization consisting of several teams experienced in advanced IT solutions, electronics, software and hardware development, as well as nano material science. The teams are dedicated to boost innovation in the energy sector, focused to take over the world with the distributed renewable energy solutions.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: idglobalinfo@gmail.com

SOURCE: ID Global Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com