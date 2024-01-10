Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Secures Purchase Order from One of the World's Largest Semiconductor Manufacturers for Drone Aerial Security and Data Services at Fabrication Facility in Israel

Industrial application for Optimus System drone infrastructure in remote monitoring of fabrication facilities and overseeing the progress of large-scale construction operations

The site, where Optimus has been deployed since 2016, is believed to be one of a select few globally where a fully automated aerial data capturing system is installed and seamlessly integrated into industrial facility operations and the national airspace, demonstrating Airobotics' expanded industrial/commercial market opportunities

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Airobotics has received a purchase order from one of the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturers to renew ongoing aerial security and data services.

As part of this purchase order, Airobotics offers aerial security and data services using its Optimus drone infrastructure, which includes docking stations and drones capable of capturing diverse aerial data types. These data are processed into real-time insights for end-users without human intervention. Since an initial installation in 2016, Airobotics has expanded its autonomous drone operations within the expanding semiconductor chip manufacturing facility in Israel. Starting in 2020, the Optimus System's operations have expanded from providing perimeter security and safety to including payloads and aerial missions focused on securing and processing advanced inspection and mapping data to support the project management of this large-scale semiconductor fabrication facility construction project. Under this operation, the Optimus System is providing the capability for 24/7 aerial operations for security, safety and project management services under a unified data and analytics platform for the customer, project managers and third-party contractors.The Optimus System, along with Insightful, Airobotics geo-visual data platform, currently caters to hundreds of users on a monthly basis, encompassing project owner staff and contractors. It facilitates visualization, comprehension, and sharing of construction progress. This system furnishes a unified data platform and portal, fostering heightened productivity and communication across teams and organizations while maintaining its original security and remote supervision operations.

This semiconductor fabrication and construction site is believed to be one of the select few globally where a fully automated aerial data capturing system is not only installed but also seamlessly integrated into facility operations and the national airspace. The Optimus System's remarkable level of automation and reliability ensures continuous aerial data provision, 24/7. This capability becomes instrumental in enabling critical remote monitoring and meticulous project progress control, relying on a steady stream of captured, processed, and distributed data.

Meir Kliner, Airobotics' CEO and President of Ondas Autonomous Systems, highlighted, "The Optimus System is specifically crafted for critical operations. We're broadening our advanced drone services within a highly intricate industrial setting where extensive construction and fabrication activities occur. By implementing our Optimus System within this Tier 1 semiconductor fabrication facility, we consistently demonstrate that drones can serve as reliable fixed infrastructure for diverse critical use cases. We believe that Airobotics possesses an opportunity to capitalize on this expertise to expand penetration of our aerial solutions in global markets."

Airobotics' Optimus drone recently achieved an Airworthiness Type Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is the first small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture to receive a Type Certificate. The Optimus System is currently deployed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel and is being marketed globally to customers in industrial, government and defense markets. It relies on fleets of automated drones that do not require on-the-ground human intervention to operate. They function as a task force capable of simultaneously collecting and providing critical information for a variety of customer requirements. Each Optimus System, networked as fleet infrastructure, includes a smart airbase enabling automated battery changes for 24/7 operations, along with the automated loading and installation of sensors appropriate for each specified mission. Optimus drones cover up to 30 square miles surrounding an airbase. Drone flights can be tasked to carry specific sensors, enabling each drone within the fleet to execute diverse tasks. Drones can be activated for complex longer-term operations, with flights overseen by remote operators in a command-and-control center.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

