Redwood Capital Bank Selects Apiture Digital Banking Platform

Online and mobile solutions will support consumer and businesses' growing use of digital channels

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that Redwood Capital Bank , a community bank serving small businesses, individuals, and families in Humboldt County, California, and the wholly-owned subsidiary of Redwood Capital Bancorp, (OTCQX:RWCB), has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to power its online and mobile banking solutions.

As a growing number of customers prefer to bank using digital channels, Redwood Capital Bank sought an upgraded digital banking platform to complement the outstanding service it delivers in person, via branch locations and over the telephone. The Apiture Digital Banking Platform will empower the bank to provide a more modern, fully featured digital banking experience through integrations with hundreds of fintech partners and a customer-driven development approach.

John E. Dalby, President and CEO of Redwood Capital Bank, commented, "Apiture has garnered significant industry recognition for its features and user interface, which will greatly benefit our customers. Additionally, Apiture's commitment to service and support aligns with our business values and mission to provide the best service to our customers. This is also a benchmark for our technology partners, and we believe Apiture is the best choice to achieve that mission."

"Redwood Capital Bank's forward-looking approach and desire for nimble, highly configurable solutions combined with its emphasis on outstanding service and support make it a natural partner for Apiture," said Apiture CEO Chris Babcock. "We are thrilled to welcome Redwood Capital Bank to the Apiture family and look forward to helping the bank deliver a modern, intuitive banking experience."

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com and follow Apiture on LinkedIn .

About Redwood Capital Bank:

Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Redwood Capital Bancorp on www.otcmarkets.com

