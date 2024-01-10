Cybersecurity veteran brings industry expertise to drive the company's next phase of growth

Cado Securityprovider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform, announced the appointment of Nicholas Warner to its Board of Directors. Warner brings decades of experience in corporate leadership, the cybersecurity industry, and a proven track record of driving innovation and leading diverse teams.

Nick Warner, Independent Director, has over two decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry. He's played pivotal roles in driving exponential growth and propelling companies to unprecedented success. Most notably, Nicholas served in multifaceted capacities at SentinelOne, where he held roles as Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and President of Security. His tenure saw remarkable achievements, scaling the company's revenue from $1M to over $500M ARR in under 6 years. As COO, he navigated the company through hyper-growth, culminating in their historic $10B NYSE IPO, the largest Cybersecurity IPO to date. Prior to SentinelOne, Nicholas was instrumental in the rapid ascent of Cylance, spearheading the company's global sales as Worldwide VP Sales. In just three years, his visionary leadership propelled Cylance from a pre-product phase to exceeding $200M in sales. Nicholas also held leadership roles at McAfee and Forcepoint (formerly Websense). (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are excited to have Nick join our Board of Directors," said James Campbell, CEO and Co-Founder of Cado Security. "Nick has long been a visionary leader in technology. That, coupled with his deep experience in strategically growing companies to unprecedented success will be invaluable to Cado Security as we continue to grow our business and develop leading-edge cybersecurity solutions."

"I'm honored to join Cado Security's board of directors, and to be part of an award-winning organization that is leading the cybersecurity industry with its innovative solutions," said Warner. "I look forward to leveraging my experiences and insights as we work together to empower security teams around the world with visibility into their cloud ecosystems so that they can quickly respond to cloud incidents at scale."

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the first cloud forensics and incident response platform. By leveraging the scale and speed of the cloud, the Cado platform automates forensic-level data capture and processing across cloud, container, and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to respond at cloud speed. Backed by Eurazeo, Blossom Capital, and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ and follow us on Twitter @CadoSecurity.

