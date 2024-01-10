

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro moved up against its most major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro edged up to 1.0955 against the greenback, from an early low of 1.0922.



The euro firmed to a 1-week high of 0.9338 against the franc and a 5-week high of 159.08 against the yen, off its early lows of 0.9306 and 157.76, respectively.



The euro touched 1.7472 against the kiwi, setting a 2-day high.



The currency may find resistance around 1.12 against the greenback, 0.98 against the franc, 160.00 against the yen and 1.78 against the kiwi.



