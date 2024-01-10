Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Phänomenales Ressourcen-Plus bei fettem Defizit! Aktie muss explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2024 | 15:26
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: 2023 in Review - The Year's Hottest Housing Topics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

On this episode of BuzzHouse, hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson look back at the monumental moments from the multifamily housing industry in 2023! Together, they review their favorite topics that had the biggest impact over the year and share some exciting updates in the affordable housing industry. Hit play and enjoy this episode!

For more insights, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.