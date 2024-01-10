Trane by Trane Technologies Expands Manufacturing Operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Address Growth in Data Center and High Tech Markets

New location nearly quadruples Trane's commercial production space in the region

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator - has expanded its commercial manufacturing operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, opening a third facility focused on producing air-cooled chillers for the fast-growing data center and high tech markets. The demand for these products is forecast to grow by approximately 20% by 2027.

"We are proud to expand our presence in the Grand Rapids area and deepen our commitment to being a destination employer for the region's rich pool of high quality, highly skilled talent," said Jim Steele, Grand Rapids facility manager, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. "Our commercial business is growing and this facility expansion is just one of the many ways we are working to meet the demand we are experiencing. We are also proud to support the local community - the first product off the new line was installed in nearby Zeeland East High School."

The company first established its manufacturing presence in Grand Rapids in 1998 to take advantage of the area's highly skilled workforce. In 2021, a second plant was opened to focus on manufacturing air-cooled chillers for data center and other large commercial applications, such as hospitals, municipalities and universities. The recent addition of a third plant to produce Ascend® air-cooled chillers essentially doubles the location's air-cooled chiller manufacturing capability and nearly quadruples the site's total manufacturing footprint. Approximately 50 people are employed at the newest facility, bringing the region's total manufacturing workforce close to 300 across the three locations. These numbers are expected to continue to grow to meet increasing demand.

In addition to its long track record of providing a safe and uplifting work environment for its employees, the Grand Rapids facility achieved zero waste to landfill in 2021, with all non-recyclable trash sent to a refuse-derived fuel facility and used to generate electricity. The facility has also upgraded its HVAC, roofing and lighting systems for improved energy efficiency and a brighter, more evenly lit working environment.

