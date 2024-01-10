

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms (META.O) announced that it will hide more types of content for teenagers on Instagram and Facebook, in line with expert guidance.



The social media giant has been under pressure to protect children from harmful content on its apps.



The type of teens' experiences content to be removed from Instagram and Facebook includes users' posts about their ongoing struggle with thoughts of self-harm.



When people search for terms related to suicide, self-harm and eating disorders, the related results will remain hidden, and they will be directed to expert resources for help.



'This is an important story, and can help destigmatize these issues, but it's a complex topic and isn't necessarily suitable for all young people,' Meta said in a blog post.



'Now, we'll start to remove this type of content from teens' experiences on Instagram and Facebook, as well as other types of age-inappropriate content.'



Meta will not recommend this type of content to teens in places like Reels and Explore. The company made it clear that it will no longer show it to teens in Feed and Stories, even if it's shared by someone they follow.



'Meta is evolving its policies around content that could be more sensitive for teens, which is an important step in making social media platforms spaces where teens can connect and be creative in age-appropriate ways,' said Dr. Rachel Rodgers, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Psychology, Northeastern University.



'These policies reflect current understandings and expert guidance regarding teen's safety and well-being. As these changes unfold, they provide good opportunities for parents to talk with their teens about how to navigate difficult topics.'



Meta said it will continue to share resources from expert organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness when someone posts content related to their struggles with self-harm or eating disorders. These changes will be rolled out to teens under 18 now and they will be fully in place on Instagram and Facebook in the coming months.



By default, teenagers' accounts will be placed under the most restrictive content control settings on Meta's two most popular social media platforms.



The content recommendation controls - known as 'Sensitive Content Control' on Instagram and 'Reduce' on Facebook - make it more difficult for people to come across potentially sensitive content or accounts in places like Search and Explore.



